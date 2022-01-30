Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 9,870 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $38,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG stock opened at $154.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $113.29 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.