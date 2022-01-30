Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Howmet Aerospace worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE:HWM opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.85. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

