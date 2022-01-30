Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

