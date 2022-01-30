Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 77,370 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,370 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 37,092 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SCSC opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $781.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,200 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

