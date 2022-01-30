Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CASS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $562.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.75. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

