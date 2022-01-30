Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,550 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cowen by 597.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

COWN opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $833.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

