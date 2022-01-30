Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $8.37 Million Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vectrus by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Vectrus by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vectrus by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $537.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

