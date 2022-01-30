Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,360 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Busey in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Busey by 16.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in First Busey by 41.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Busey in the third quarter worth about $350,000. 45.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

