Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $574.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.