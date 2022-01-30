Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,910 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 70,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of WNC opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $962.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $351,863. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

