Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Update

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMLSF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

