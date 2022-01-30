Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKXCY opened at $55.98 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52-week low of $53.76 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

