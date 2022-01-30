Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) Short Interest Update

Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the December 31st total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HMLA opened at $0.00 on Friday. Homeland Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
About Homeland Resources
