Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) Short Interest Update

Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the December 31st total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMLA opened at $0.00 on Friday. Homeland Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

About Homeland Resources

Homeland Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition of mineral property in the State of New Mexico. It is also involved in drilling of crude oil and natural gas assets in Oklahoma. The company was founded on July 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

