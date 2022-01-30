Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Home Bancorp stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 222.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

