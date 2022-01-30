Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.33

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $116.33 and traded as low as $102.66. Hitachi shares last traded at $104.26, with a volume of 94,397 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Hitachi alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.28.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.66. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.