Hertz Network Price Tops $0.0001 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a market cap of $505,738.82 and approximately $74,046.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049473 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.92 or 0.06851694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,054.47 or 0.99864367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00054006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.