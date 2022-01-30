Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €93.00 ($105.68) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.60 ($101.82).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €69.80 ($79.32) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.88. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

