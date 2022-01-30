HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €48.00 ($54.55) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.46 ($102.79).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HFG stock opened at €55.48 ($63.05) on Friday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($110.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 29.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €79.32.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.