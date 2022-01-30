Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 81,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.