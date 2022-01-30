HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Down 4.3%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shares were down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.35. Approximately 1,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 311,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HHR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. On average, analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,477 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after purchasing an additional 994,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 710,771 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,668,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,176,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

