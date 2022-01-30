Head to Head Review: Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) vs. HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A -1.04% -1.03% Summit Hotel Properties -32.19% -9.26% -4.37%

This table compares HG and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A Summit Hotel Properties $234.46 million 4.11 -$143.34 million ($1.10) -8.24

HG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HG and Summit Hotel Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Hotel Properties 2 0 3 0 2.20

Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $11.30, indicating a potential upside of 24.72%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than HG.

Risk & Volatility

HG has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats HG on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

