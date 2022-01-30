Head-To-Head Contrast: Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) vs. Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT -6.99% -3.63% -0.82% Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Generation Income Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 11.41 -$104.13 million ($0.46) -113.72 Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Generation Income Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apartment Income REIT.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Apartment Income REIT pays out -382.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Generation Income Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Apartment Income REIT and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 1 2 4 0 2.43 Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus price target of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties. Generation Income Properties Inc. is based in TAMPA, FL.

