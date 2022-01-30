Head to Head Analysis: Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) & Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) and Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Garrett Motion and Growth Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Growth Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Growth Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Growth Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 10.40% -18.63% 9.71% Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and Growth Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.03 billion 0.15 $80.00 million $0.89 7.80 Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Growth Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Growth Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

