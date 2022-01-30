Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 138,519 Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 138,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Innovate makes up about 0.2% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovate in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Innovate during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovate during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovate in the third quarter worth $3,775,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovate in the third quarter worth $13,291,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VATE stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83. Innovate Corp has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Innovate (NYSE:VATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Innovate had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $394.80 million during the quarter.

About Innovate

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

