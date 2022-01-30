Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Buys 328,263 Shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,263 shares during the period. Qumu makes up about 1.5% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 9.61% of Qumu worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 355,274 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qumu alerts:

In other Qumu news, CEO Tj Kennedy purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,680 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Qumu Co. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.