Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Receives “Coverage Pending” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.47) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.36) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.45) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 30.86 ($0.42).

Get Hammerson alerts:

LON HMSO opened at GBX 37.76 ($0.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.11. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 20.34 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60).

In other Hammerson news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($136,571.56). Also, insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($71,235.83).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.