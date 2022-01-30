Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.45) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.47) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.36) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.54) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 30.86 ($0.42).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 37.76 ($0.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 20.34 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

In other Hammerson news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné bought 306,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($136,571.56). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($71,235.83).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.