Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.44

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.44 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 4960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on HALO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7,546.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

