Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.92

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.92 and last traded at C$6.03, with a volume of 83520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.75. The firm has a market cap of C$171.69 million and a P/E ratio of -17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

