GYEN (GYEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $320,132.00

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. GYEN has a market cap of $23.68 million and $320,132.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.31 or 0.06790106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,644.34 or 0.99796108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052412 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

