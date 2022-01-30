GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Issues Earnings Results

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%.
NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $4.20 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $102.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.
In other news, Director Robert Yau sold 11,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $70,406.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
