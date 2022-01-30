GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Issues Earnings Results

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $4.20 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $102.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

In other news, Director Robert Yau sold 11,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $70,406.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSI Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 186.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of GSI Technology worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

