Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Up to $8.68

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $9.30. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 3,467 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 506,522 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41,760.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 249,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 250,562 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

