Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Up to $8.68

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $9.30. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 3,467 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 506,522 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41,760.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 249,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 250,562 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
