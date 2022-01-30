Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) to report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 443.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.32. The company had a trading volume of 65,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,677. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $98.64 and a 52 week high of $144.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

