Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Holdings Cut by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) by 40.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,274 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition by 8.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition by 37.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $261,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GCAC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

