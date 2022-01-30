Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Position Lifted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 152.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,167 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive comprises approximately 1.6% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $27,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

NYSE GPI opened at $167.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.29. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.30 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.97 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.