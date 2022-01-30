Greenleaf Trust Sells 889 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TM stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $139.29 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $68.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

TM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

