Greenleaf Trust Sells 50,981 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,981 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 68,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 135,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

NYSE SMFG opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.