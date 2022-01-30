Greenleaf Trust Sells 201,448 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 61.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201,448 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 265,327 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,085,000 after purchasing an additional 137,326 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,482,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,840,000 after buying an additional 350,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,237,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,020,000 after buying an additional 62,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,845,000 after buying an additional 174,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 527.32%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.