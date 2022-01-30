Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,017 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $61,959,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $373.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.00 and a 200-day moving average of $357.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $285.50 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

