Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Eaton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $156.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.74 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.