Greenleaf Trust Acquires 2,967 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $105.24 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

