Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in January

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the December 31st total of 1,170,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Shares of GRNWF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 23,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,758. Greenlane Renewables has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile
