Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in January

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the December 31st total of 1,170,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Shares of GRNWF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 23,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,758. Greenlane Renewables has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

