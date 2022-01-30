GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Head-To-Head Review

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GreenBox POS and Huron Consulting Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 18.55 -$5.01 million N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $871.01 million 1.10 -$23.84 million $1.19 36.64

GreenBox POS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huron Consulting Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GreenBox POS and Huron Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Huron Consulting Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.67%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% Huron Consulting Group 2.98% 9.21% 4.76%

Risk & Volatility

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats GreenBox POS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc. engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The Business Advisory segment offers services to large and middle market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, lending institutions, law firms, investment banks, and private equity firms. The Education segment includes consulting and technology solutions to higher education institutions and academic medical centers. The company was founded in2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

