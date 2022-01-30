Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GSBC stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $61.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

GSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

