Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 62.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,447 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 412.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 194,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.3% during the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 80,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 644,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $39,432.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,594 shares of company stock worth $134,584. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLDD opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $895.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

