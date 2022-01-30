Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 49.7% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,405,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,711,000 after purchasing an additional 329,293 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $18.97.

