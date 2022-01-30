Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,316,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,210 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $115,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.43.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.