GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 577.8% in January

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 577.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of GrainCorp stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $6.17.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

