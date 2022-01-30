Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 122.0% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 555.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMGSF opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. Goodman Group has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $19.80.
Goodman Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.