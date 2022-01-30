Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 840,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 872,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $47,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,911,000 after buying an additional 222,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,868,000 after buying an additional 364,440 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,499,000 after buying an additional 866,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,740,000 after buying an additional 542,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,269,000 after buying an additional 634,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The firm had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.18.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

